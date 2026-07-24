Six killed in two road accidents in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu

In the first accident, three employees of a private company lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crossed the median and collided head-on with an Eicher lorry near Keelambi on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Kancheepuram district on Friday morning.

Police said five people, including the driver, were travelling in the car. Kalaiselvi K (39), Selvaganapathi M (28), C Jayavel Nagraj (28) and Kamaraj N (30), employees of a Hosur-based firm, were on their way to Chennai to attend a corporate meeting.

The vehicle was driven by M Manohar (39).