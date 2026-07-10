Six killed in Tirupur mishap

COIMBATORE: Six members of a family, including two children, were killed in a collision between a car and a tanker lorry near Uthukuli in Tirupur on Friday.
Police identified the deceased as Mugilan, his father Easwaran, mother Thirumagal, grandmother Sivagami and children Srinithu and Kanish, while Mugilan’s wife has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.
The family was bound for Salem from Palladam after attending a condolence, when the tragedy happened near Kakkapallam near Uthukuli in the evening. A speeding diesel tanker from Vijayamangalam to Uthukuli collided head on with the car.
In the impact of the mishap, the car was completely mangled, and all six occupants died on the spot.
Uthukuli police rushed to the scene and recovered their bodies to be sent for post-mortem at Tirupur Government Hospital. A case has been registered, and a search is on to trace the absconding tanker driver.