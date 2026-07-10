Six killed in Tirupur mishap

Police identified the deceased as Mugilan, his father Easwaran, mother Thirumagal, grandmother Sivagami and children Srinithu and Kanish, while Mugilan’s wife has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The family was bound for Salem from Palladam after attending a condolence, when the tragedy happened near Kakkapallam near Uthukuli in the evening. A speeding diesel tanker from Vijayamangalam to Uthukuli collided head on with the car.