Six killed in Sattur firecracker unit blast; factory's licence suspended

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Six workers were killed following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kottur near Sattur on Saturday, an official said.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that workers failed to follow standard safety procedures in the licenced manufacturing unit. The licence has been temporarily suspended owing to the accident, sources said.

The blast occurred in the morning when the workers were engaged in mixing raw materials as part of the manufacturing process, leading to the deaths of 6 men. Four rooms on the factory premises were flattened due to the impact.

The deceased were identified as Kamaraj (54) of Kurundamadam, G Velmurugan (54), R. Nagaraj (37) of Chettikurichi, R Kannan (54) of Veerarpatti, S Sivakumar (56) of Aruppukottai and S Meenakshi Sundaram (46) of the same locality. Mohammed Sudhin (21) of Avudaiyapuram was hurt.

Around 20 fire brigades from Sattur and Virudhunagar stations rushed to the spot after they were alerted aboutt the accident which reportedly occurred at 9 am. After clearing the debris with the aid of an earthmover, the body parts were lifted from the rubble.

Sattur Station Fire Officer (SFO) J Varadharaj said the blast occurred when the ill-fated victims were weighing chemicals and other raw materials in the storeroom for commencing their daily work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered, the SFO said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressing shock and grief over the deaths, said that he had directed officials to ensure special care for the injured worker at the Madurai government hospital.

Collector VP Jeyaseelan, revenue officials and police personnel inspected the blast site.

Based on a complaint, Vachakkarapatti police filed a case against the owners of the firecrackers unit Balaji and Sasibalan. The factory's manager, Dhas, and foreman, Prakash, were also booked under five Sections.