Six injured as car plunges into gorge in Ooty

COIMBATORE: Six teenagers from Kerala on a trip to Ooty suffered injuries after their car fell into a 30-feet deep gorge along the ghat road on Monday night.

The victims, aged 15 to 18 years and studying in school, had come on a fun trip to Ooty in view of the Christmas holidays in a hired car.

While proceeding from Kinnakorai to Ooty, the driver lost control of the vehicle on the 15th hairpin bend. The car then plunged into a gorge, which had a depth of at least 30 feet.

They were then rescued by the public and sent to Manjur Government Hospital. Of the six teenagers, three were referred to Ooty Government Hospital for further treatment.

Over the last few days, Ooty has been witnessing a heavy inflow of tourist vehicles due to festival holidays.