Six injured after leopard attack in Nilgiris district, containment op underway

COIMBATORE: Six people, including a journalist who was covering the rescue operation, were injured after a leopard attack in Brookland near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The leopard who came out of the forest chasing a domestic dog entered a house in Brookland near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Residents immediately informed the Coonoor Forest department and fire rescue team. "As the leopard continued to attack people, the leopard department that went to save the person in the house, 6 people have been attacked by Leopard so far including a journalist who was on duty to cover the Leopard rescue operation. Due to the leopard attack, 6 people have been injured," said an official from the forest department. As soon as the forest department received the information, the forest department reached to the spot and started a containment operation to catch the leopard.

"All the injured people including the journalist have been admitted to Coonoor Hospital," said the official.





"The Leopard is still inside the house, the forest team is now in operation to catch the leopard. We are trying to catch the leopard." added the official. Further operation is underway. More information is awaited.

Recently, a number of leopards has been spotted withing city limits of the Coonoor area of Nilgiris district. People are especially scared as they wander around residential areas in search of food and water.



