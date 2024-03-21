Six, including woman, arrested for smuggling painkiller tablets

CHENNAI: Police arrested six people, including a woman who is wife of a serial offender, for procuring painkiller tablets online and selling them to youths in the city. The arrested were identified as Masiya Madhan (20), Pradeep (21), Ajay alias Pandu (19), and Bharath Kumar alias Maatukaari Bharath (22), J Samson (23), and V Prakash, (23), all of them from Kasimedu.

The police team is searching for the missing suspects, Keerthana and Satish. The cops recovered 1920 nitrovet tablets, mobile phones, 2 knives, and a weighing machine from them.

Inquiries revealed that Masiya is ‘Dil-Kumar’ Madhan’s wife. He is an ‘A’ category rowdy. During interrogation, Bharath told police that he had procured the consignment from his friend Joshua in Tiruchy and handed it over to Masiya and Keerthana in Chennai. All six were remanded to judicial custody.