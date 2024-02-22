Six including two minors held for hurling petrol bombs in Salem

COIMBATORE: Six persons including two minors were arrested in Salem on Wednesday for hurling petrol bombs at houses after villagers reprimanded them for speeding in their two-wheelers. Police identified the accused as Viswa alias Viswanathan (20), Santhosh Kumar (19), Nanda Kumar (21), Sarathy (19) and two minors aged 17.

They had driven their two-wheelers in a reckless manner and as the villagers advised them to go slow, the youngsters broke into a quarrel before leaving the spot. Again around 8pm, they came in their bikes and hurled petrol bombs on the walls of the houses and as well as on the road. Based on a complaint, the Omalur police registered a case and arrested all the six persons including two minors.