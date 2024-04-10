Six including two children killed, two others injured in accident in Madurai

CHENNAI: Six including two children killed in accident at Sivarakottai near Thirumangalam.

Two others critically injured and admitted to hospital.

The ill fated victims were traveling in a car, which skidded off the highway after the car driver lost his control.

The fatal accident occurred at around 6 am. The victims, who belong to Madurai, were traveling from Tirunelveli after taking part in temple festival last night.

Madurai SP BK Arvind inspected the accident site and held enquiries.

It's unfortunate that the car driver hit a fruit vendor, who's riding a bike, from behind, and subsequently the car sped out of control dashing over median and tossed away on the other side of the highway.

The deceased have been identified as Pandi (35) of Nilayur, Kanagavel (62), Krishnakunar (56), Nagajothi(28), Siva Aadhmika (8) and Sivashree (8).

Based on a complaint, Kalligudi police filed a case.