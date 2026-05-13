Six including cop killed in a mishap in Tirupur

According to police, the accident occurred near the police check post at Kurukkathi along the Tirupur–Karur border. A truck carrying casuarina logs from Cuddalore to Vellakovil rammed into a barricade placed at the checkpoint.

Following the collision, truck driver Senthil (48) stopped the vehicle by the roadside. He, along with constable Ravichandran (36) of the Vellakovil police station, who was on duty at the check post, attempted to reposition the barricade.