In a Government Order issued on November 26, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department sanctioned new Joint Sub-Registrar offices in Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore North and Tambaram. The offices will be amalgamated with the respective District Registrar offices and function as model registration hubs, bringing various registration-related services under one roof.

A key feature of the latest order is the authorisation of the newly established Joint Sub-Registrars to exercise the powers and discharge the duties of Registrars under Section 30 of the Registration Act, 1908. The government has also directed the IG of Registration to issue the necessary administrative instructions for their functioning.