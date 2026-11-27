CHENNAI: Taking its proposed overhaul of property registration services a step forward, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the establishment of six model registration hubs in the first phase, adding Tambaram to the earlier list of five locations, while notifying a series of changes to the State GST framework, including tax exemptions, revised classifications and reverse-charge provisions.
In a Government Order issued on November 26, the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department sanctioned new Joint Sub-Registrar offices in Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore North and Tambaram. The offices will be amalgamated with the respective District Registrar offices and function as model registration hubs, bringing various registration-related services under one roof.
A key feature of the latest order is the authorisation of the newly established Joint Sub-Registrars to exercise the powers and discharge the duties of Registrars under Section 30 of the Registration Act, 1908. The government has also directed the IG of Registration to issue the necessary administrative instructions for their functioning.
The move follows an announcement by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan in the Assembly on September 7 that 25 model registration hubs would be established across the State. While the initial rollout identified five locations, the latest order includes Tambaram as the sixth centre in the first phase.
Meanwhile, a series of GST amendments notified on November 18, with effect from November 1, have brought changes to the taxation of goods and services. Retreaded tractor tyres have been placed in the 2.5 per cent State GST schedule, while other retreaded or used pneumatic rubber tyres remain in the 9 per cent schedule. Psyllium seeds (Isabgol) have been added to the exemption list.
The amendments also extend the reverse-charge mechanism to purchases of used cooking oil, plastic waste, discarded tyres and electrical and electronic waste by registered businesses from unregistered suppliers.
Further changes cover input tax credit conditions for hotel accommodation, restaurant and outdoor catering services, as well as transportation and rental services involving electric vehicles. Exemptions have also been specified for certain services, including warehousing of agricultural produce and coffee curing for cultivators.
Separately, a November 12 notification amending an earlier GST-related order will come into force on January 1, 2027.