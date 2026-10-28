Six GSM gateway boxes used in cybercrimes seized in Tiruchy

While speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manikandan said this latest equipment is banned in India as they are used often in online frauds. Yet, the culprit had operated it and was involved in a series of offences. "These GSM gateway boxes are equipped to prevent showing the live location, and the user can contact several persons at a time and change the location within seconds so that the receiver of the call might not get the proper location of the caller," the official said.



He also said that the interrogations of the accused was under way and the entire process was recorded. The team has been grilling him on whether he has conned the public of money and been involved in a 'digital arrest' offence. The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the people to contact the toll-free number 1930 if they receive such suspected calls.