Six get double life for realtor's murder in Hosur

According to the prosecution, on October 23, 2017, he was abducted from his home by a gang, and the next day, his body was found brutally hacked near Sambath Nagar on the Denkanikottai–Panchapalli Road.

Investigation revealed that Lakshminarayanan had lent Rs 30 lakh, obtained from the sale of his property, to Mahesh Kumar of Marasandiram village. When he sought repayment, Mahesh Kumar, along with his associates Raj Kumar, Venkatasalapathi, Suresh, Harish, another Suresh, and Soori, allegedly abducted and murdered him.