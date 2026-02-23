Six get double life for realtor's murder in Hosur

COIMBATORE: A court in Hosur on Monday sentenced six individuals to double life imprisonment in connection with the 2017 murder of a 37-year-old realtor.
The deceased, Lakshminarayanan, a resident of Kendikaanapalli near Denkanikottai, was a real estate businessman, a member of the Communist Party of India, and a former vice-president of the local panchayat.
According to the prosecution, on October 23, 2017, he was abducted from his home by a gang, and the next day, his body was found brutally hacked near Sambath Nagar on the Denkanikottai–Panchapalli Road.
Investigation revealed that Lakshminarayanan had lent Rs 30 lakh, obtained from the sale of his property, to Mahesh Kumar of Marasandiram village. When he sought repayment, Mahesh Kumar, along with his associates Raj Kumar, Venkatasalapathi, Suresh, Harish, another Suresh, and Soori, allegedly abducted and murdered him.
One of the accused, Suresh, was killed in November 2021, leaving six defendants to face trial. After hearing the case, the Hosur Additional District Court judge sentenced the six to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each.