Six elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from TN

CHENNAI: Six candidates from the DMK, Congress, AIADMK, PMK, and DMDK were formally declared elected to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Tamil Nadu on Monday, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat announced.
The election fills six vacancies after the term of the existing members will come to an end on April 2.
According to the official notification issued by the Returning Officer of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, those elected include Constandine Ravindran and Tiruchi Siva of the DMK, M Christopher Tilak of the Congress, LK Sudhish of the DMDK, M Thambi Durai of the AIADMK, and Anbumani Ramadoss of the PMK.
The declaration was made by the Returning Officer and Additional Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat following the completion of the nomination and scrutiny process.
With their election, the parties have retained their respective representation in the Upper House in line with their strength in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.