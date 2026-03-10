Six elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from TN

The election fills six vacancies after the term of the existing members will come to an end on April 2.

According to the official notification issued by the Returning Officer of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, those elected include Constandine Ravindran and Tiruchi Siva of the DMK, M Christopher Tilak of the Congress, LK Sudhish of the DMDK, M Thambi Durai of the AIADMK, and Anbumani Ramadoss of the PMK.