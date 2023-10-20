Six cracker shops sealed in Sivakasi for violating norms

MADURAI: Six cracker retail shops in Sivakasi, considered a major center for fireworks in Virudhunagar district, were sealed on Thursday by teams formed by the district administration.

It was found that some tin-roofed sheds nearby the cracker shops in Sivakasi, Viswanatham, Anuppankulam, and Kongalapuram had large quantities of crackers stocked for packing for gift boxes for the festival season.

The sheds were about 30 to 40 feet in length. As per the licensing agreement, manufactured crackers for sale should be kept inside shops.

It was said that several vendors closed their stores in Parapatti, Anuppankulam, and Meenampatti and many sheds were removed fearing action.

Meanwhile, the vendors are concerned about the sales during the festival season. While the sale of crackers is expected to pick up around the pooja holidays, the market is facing uncertainty as parts of Sivakasi have been witnessing sporadic rains.

Deepavali, which is usually in October, is scheduled in the middle of northeast monsoon, this year.

Most of the manufacturing units in the district would remain shut after the Saraswathi puja, according to sources.

In the wake of a recent explosion at a cracker shop in Rengapalayam that killed 13 workers, the district administration has intensified crack down on illegal cracker unit in the districts.