Six construction workers injured in flyover project as structure falls in Madurai

MADURAI: Six workers who were engaged in a flyover construction project at Goripalayam in Madurai, suffered injuries after a portion of steel structure fell on them on Wednesday evening.

The injured victims have been identified as Palanisamy (55) of Thuraiyur, Ayyankaalai (48) of Sivagangai, Poovalingam (40) of Madurai and Prabu (23).

The victims were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Two other victims identified as Kalidas and Jaison suffered minor injuries. Based on a complaint, Sellur police have filed a case.

The Goripalayam flyover project took off a few months ago at a cost of Rs 190 crore to decongest vehicular traffic, sources said.