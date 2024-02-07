Six construction workers dead in mud slip in Lovedale

CHENNAI: Six women were suspected to have died in a mud slip while workers were involved in construction activity in Lovedale in Ooty on Wednesday.

More than ten workers were involved in construction work of a house, when the mud slip occurred which also resulted in the collapse of a portion of an wall. On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel along with revenue department staff rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

It is said that two more persons are undergoing treatment in a critical condition in Ooty GH.

Police are yet to establish the identity of the deceased persons.

A further search is on to find out if anyone else was trapped in the debris.