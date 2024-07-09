Six antique idols worth Rs 22 cr seized, 3 held in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The Idol Wing CID police recovered six antique idols worth Rs 22 crore from smugglers and arrested three in connection with the case in Thanjavur on Monday.

According to Idol Wing police, they received information about smuggling of idols to foreign countries and as many as 13, special teams were formed under the head of range inspectors to conduct searches in the various locations of the state.

On July 6, while a Tiruchy team was conducting vehicle check, they stopped a car on suspicion at Periyar Samathuvapuram bus stop in Thanjavur on Thanjavur-Tiruchy National Highway.

Upon inquiry with the driver and other two occupants in the vehicle who were identified as G Rajesh Kannan (42), driver from Konganapuram, Salem and V Laxmanan (64) Korukkai village, Mayiladuthurai and his son-in-law S Thirumurugan (39) Konganapuram, Salem.

The Special Team checked the vehicle, opened gunny bags under their possession in the car and found six metal idols of Tripuranthakar, Veenathara Dakshinamoorty, Rishabadevar and Three idols of Amman and Devi.

On further interrogation, Laxmanan confessed the team that while digging his house site at Korukkai village, Mayiladuthurai five years back for construction, he got these six idols from the site.

However, he did not inform the Government Officials but concealed them at his house. When he informed his friend Rajesh Kannan about these idols, he came to Korukkai village along with Thirumurugan and inspected the idols.

Subsequently, they conspired and planned to sell these antique idols at right time to any buyer abroad through some local arrangements to get maximum up to Rs 22 crore for the idols.

The elaborate interrogation found that recently, Rajesh Kannan got some link to sell the idols and to smuggle them abroad.

Accordingly, Rajesh Kannan and Thirumurugan came to the house of Laxmanan at Korukkai village, Mayiladuthurai by car on July 5 late hours and proceeded to Chennai via Tiruchy along with the idols in order to sell them.

On the complaint of Inspector of Police who led the team, a case in Idol Wing CID Police Station was registered on July 7 and all the 3 accused were sent for Judicial custody.