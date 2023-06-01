Sivaramakrishnan appointed as Vice Prez of BJP’s sport cell

CHENNAI: Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Thursday was appointed as honorary vice president of the Sports and Skill Development Cell of the Tamil Nadu Unit of the BJP.

State president of the cell Amar Prasad Reddy, in a statement, said that the appointment of the former cricketer has been done with the approval of state president K Annamalai and state general secretary (organisation) Kesava Vinayagam.

"Your exceptional contribution to Indian Cricket and your unwavering commitment to promote sports is highly appreciable. We firmly believe that your experience as a former Indian Cricketer will greatly enhance the efforts of the Sports and Skill Development Cell, BJP TN and your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and we are honoured to have you as a valuable member of our Sports Cell," Reddy said.

The former cricketer joined the saffron party in December 2020.