Sivakumar Educational Trust honours veteran artist Jeevanandhan

The trust also provided Rs 13.78 lakh in financial assistance to 25 college students and three organisations working to expand access to education for underprivileged communities.

Jeevanandhan was recognised for his contribution to the arts, continuing the trust’s tradition of honouring veteran illustrators. Previous recipients include Ambuli Mama Shankar, Ramu, Jeyaraj, Maya and Maniam Selvan.

As part of this year’s programme, 25 students who overcame financial difficulties to pursue higher education after completing Class 12 received Rs 10,000 each. The trust also allocated Rs 6.28 lakh towards teachers’ salaries at Thaai Tamil Primary School in Tindivanam, Rs 2 lakh to the SUDAR organisation in Erode for its work with tribal children, and Rs 3 lakh to Vaazhai, which supports education in government schools.