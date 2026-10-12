Sivakumar Educational Trust honours veteran artist Jeevanandhan

The event was held at the Agaram Foundation office in T. Nagar. Actor Sivakumar established the trust in 1979 with an investment of Rs 25,000 — his entire remuneration for his 100th film, Rosaappo Ravikkai Kaari. The interest generated from the investment was used to support students. Since 2006, the Agaram Foundation has administered the trust and overseen its annual scholarships and awards.

Jeevanandhan was recognised for his contribution to the arts, continuing the trust’s tradition of honouring veteran illustrators. Previous recipients include Ambuli Mama Shankar, Ramu, Jeyaraj, Maya and Maniam Selvan.

As part of this year’s programme, 25 students who overcame financial difficulties to pursue higher education after completing Class 12 received Rs 10,000 each. The trust also allocated Rs 6.28 lakh towards teachers’ salaries at Thaai Tamil Primary School in Tindivanam, Rs 2 lakh to the SUDAR organisation in Erode for its work with tribal children, and Rs 3 lakh to Vaazhai, which supports education in government schools.