Sivakumar Educational Trust honours veteran artist Jeevanandhan

CHENNAI: Veteran artist Jeevanandhan was honoured with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh as the Sivakumar Educational Trust marked its 47th anniversary in Chennai. The trust also provided Rs 13.78 lakh in financial assistance to 25 college students and three organisations working to expand access to education for underprivileged communities.
The event was held at the Agaram Foundation office in T. Nagar. Actor Sivakumar established the trust in 1979 with an investment of Rs 25,000 — his entire remuneration for his 100th film, Rosaappo Ravikkai Kaari. The interest generated from the investment was used to support students. Since 2006, the Agaram Foundation has administered the trust and overseen its annual scholarships and awards.
Jeevanandhan was recognised for his contribution to the arts, continuing the trust’s tradition of honouring veteran illustrators. Previous recipients include Ambuli Mama Shankar, Ramu, Jeyaraj, Maya and Maniam Selvan.
As part of this year’s programme, 25 students who overcame financial difficulties to pursue higher education after completing Class 12 received Rs 10,000 each. The trust also allocated Rs 6.28 lakh towards teachers’ salaries at Thaai Tamil Primary School in Tindivanam, Rs 2 lakh to the SUDAR organisation in Erode for its work with tribal children, and Rs 3 lakh to Vaazhai, which supports education in government schools.
Addressing the students, Sivakumar emphasised the importance of education and discipline, drawing on his own childhood experiences. He recalled studying in a makeshift classroom in his village and said his widowed mother had worked hard to support his education. He urged the students not to allow poverty or their circumstances to limit their ambitions.
Actor Suriya, who also addressed the gathering, described the annual event as a family celebration that had continued to grow over the years. Speaking about the Agaram Foundation’s work, he said it had reached around 7,000 members of first-generation learner families and continued to identify students in need of support across rural, tribal and coastal communities.
Drawing on lessons from his nearly three-decade career in cinema, Suriya encouraged the students to approach failure with the mindset of “one more”, stressing that setbacks did not have to mark the end of their efforts. He also underscored the value of regular practice and rehearsal, saying sustained effort was essential to success. He urged the students to remember those who had supported them and to help at least one other person in their own journey. The event was attended by artistes, students, Agaram Foundation volunteers and social activists.