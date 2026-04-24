Sivakumar calls for total liquor ban in Tamil Nadu

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth set up at the Hindi Prachar Sabha in T Nagar, actor Sivakumar made a strong appeal for a complete prohibition policy in the state. He stated that, irrespective of which party forms the government, the first step should be to close Tasmac outlets.

Sivakumar alleged that the widespread availability of alcohol through Tasmac has contributed to turning ordinary citizens into habitual drinkers. He further criticised successive governments for prioritising revenue generation over the well-being of the people, and urged future leaders to govern in a manner that benefits even the last person in society rather than amassing wealth.