Sivakumar calls for total liquor ban in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Sivakumar called for an immediate shutdown of state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, asserting that alcohol addiction is destroying a significant portion of the population and urging any incoming government to prioritise public welfare over revenue.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth set up at the Hindi Prachar Sabha in T Nagar, actor Sivakumar made a strong appeal for a complete prohibition policy in the state. He stated that, irrespective of which party forms the government, the first step should be to close Tasmac outlets.
Sivakumar alleged that the widespread availability of alcohol through Tasmac has contributed to turning ordinary citizens into habitual drinkers. He further criticised successive governments for prioritising revenue generation over the well-being of the people, and urged future leaders to govern in a manner that benefits even the last person in society rather than amassing wealth.
Expressing concern over the social impact of alcoholism, the actor claimed that nearly 40 per cent of the population is being adversely affected by alcohol addiction, leading to widespread deterioration in families and communities. His remarks add to the ongoing debate in Tamil Nadu over liquor policy, which continues to be a politically sensitive issue.