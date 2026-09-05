Sivakasi man dies in accident after visiting Courtallam

The van was travelling towards Courtallam with 13 tourists from Sivakasi, and the car was travelling from Courtallam to Sivakasi.

Late Friday (September 4), the car and the van, coming from opposite directions, collided head-on near Ilathur Vilakku.

Both vehicles caught fire following the impact. The car's driver, Vijay Anand (34), an assistant bank manager, was returning from taking a bath at Courtallam.