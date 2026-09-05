Sivakasi man dies in accident after visiting Courtallam

TENKASI: A man was killed in a head-on collision between a car and a van on the Tirumangalam-Kollam National Highway in Tenkasi.
The van was travelling towards Courtallam with 13 tourists from Sivakasi, and the car was travelling from Courtallam to Sivakasi.
Late Friday (September 4), the car and the van, coming from opposite directions, collided head-on near Ilathur Vilakku.
Both vehicles caught fire following the impact. The car's driver, Vijay Anand (34), an assistant bank manager, was returning from taking a bath at Courtallam.
Trapped in the fire, Vijay succumbed while the 13 tourists managed to escape.
Three passengers in the van, Nargis Banu (18), Balkis Banu (21) and Haseena Banu (42), suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Tenkasi GH.
The fire affected traffic on the highway and police diverted vehicles to an alternative route.