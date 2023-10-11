Sivakasi gears up for cracker production during festival season

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As the much-anticipated Diwali celebrations approach, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu renowned for its firecracker and match factories, is poised for a substantial surge in Diwali crackers production. The city contributes a staggering 70% of India's firecracker output and emerging as a key player in the nation's economy.

Diwali, synonymous with vibrant festivities and the illumination of the night sky with crackers, has deep roots in Sivakasi.

The upcoming Diwali celebrations are anticipated to mark an extraordinary increase in Diwali cracker production as the city's firecracker industry mobilizes to meet the heightened demand during the festival season.

Maliga a worker at a fireworks company said that with the festive season starting the production of crackers has also increased.

"Now that Diwali is coming, we are producing more crackers. Due to the increasing restrictions against firecrackers, the production of firecrackers is not as it used to be. Currently, the production of firecrackers has decreased. We are working on contract basis and earlier we get Rs 350 as salary. But now our salary is Rs 250 as the production is down. So the government should help protect livelihoods by removing bans against firecrackers" said Maliga.

Sivakasi is gearing up for growth in Diwali cracker production in 2023. The city's firecracker industry, a cornerstone of its economy, not only fuels the festive spirit but also serves as a critical source of employment for thousands.

As the debate on environmental impacts persists, striking a balance between ecological mindfulness and the economic well-being of those involved remains a pivotal challenge. Factory worker Siva Kumar says the industry has seen severe job losses and the courts should consider their plea of allowing Barium Nitrate firecracker production. "I have been in the firecracker industry for 25 years. Earlier we used to produce more firecrackers but now due to government ban on Barium Nitrate salt, the firecracker making industry has suffered a lot so less jobs are available. So central and state government should give permission to make firecrackers using barium nitrate" said Siva Kumar.

Another factory worker Dhanalakshmi said that the government should help those who had lost jobs due to restrictions on fire crackers. "I have been making crackers for the past 20 years. A few years ago I got a good job and a good salary also. Our industry has been greatly affected by bans against firecrackers such as green firecracker production and reduction in bursting time of firecrackers. There is no fireworks industry like before. Our livelihood depends on the crackers industry. If there is no firecracker industry in Sivakasi we have no other job. So the government should help us by removing the restrictions imposed on the firecracker industry" said Dhanalakshmi.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petition of the firecracker manufacturers seeking permission to manufacture firecrackers using barium nitrate and allowed the bursting of firecrackers only for 2 hours on Diwali.