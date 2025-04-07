Sivaji Ganesan's bungalow: Madras HC tells Ram Kumar not to stake ownership claim

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Ram Kumar, the elder son of ace Tamil actor Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan, to file an affidavit assuring that he will not claim any right over the property of Annai Illam, a bungalow built by the thespian at T Nagar.

Justice Abdul Quddhose heard an application moved by Prabhu Ganesan, the actor and younger son of Sivaji Ganesan, seeking to lift the order attaching Annai Illam for the non-payment of a loan received by his elder brother Ramkumar's son Dusshyanth and his wife.

Senior counsel PR Raman on behalf of Prabhu submitted that the title of the property had transferred to his client; hence, it cannot be attached against a loan that was not taken by him.

The rights of Prabhu cannot be tied to his brother’s obligation, he added and sought to lift the attachment order.

The counsel for Ram Kumar also submitted that he doesn't hold any share over the property.

After the submission, the judge directed him to file an affidavit stating that he will not claim any right over the property even in the future and posted the matter to Tuesday for further submission.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises moved an execution petition seeking to attach the property after securing an arbitral decree in its favour to compensate for the non-payment of a loan received by Dusshyanth.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises' Akshay Sarin said he loaned Rs 3.75 crore to Eshan Productions, owned by Dusshyanth and his wife Abirami, for the production of the film 'Jagajala Killadi'.

However, when Dusshyanth failed to repay the loan, the matter went for arbitration, where Sarin obtained a decree in his favour to exploit all the rights, including OTT rights, of the film. The forum also fixed the quantum of money to be returned as Rs 9.02 crore, including 30 per cent interest.

Sarin said he could not execute the arbitral decree because the film was not completed. He then moved the high court, seeking to attach the property on Chevaliar Sivaji Ganesan Road, T Nagar, from Ram Kumar's share.

While hearing the petition, Justice Quddhose had ordered the attachment of the property.

Later, Ram Kumar submitted before the court that he does not hold any ownership over Annai Illam.