Sivaganga youth dies in custody; family alleges police torture

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Manamadurai in Sivaganga district after a 24-year-old remand prisoner died during treatment, with his family alleging that he was tortured by the police during interrogation.
The deceased has been identified as Akash Delishan (24). Police said he had been arrested in connection with a recent assault case in the area.
According to a media reports, Akash Delishan and others were allegedly involved in an attack on Jayakumar (37) of Jeeva Nagar and Azhagar (36) of Adhanur. The two men were reportedly attacked with weapons by assailants near the railway colony area in Manamadurai late at night a few days ago.
Both victims, who work at a chicken shop and a hotel respectively, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Sivaganga Government Hospital for treatment. CCTV footage of the attack later surfaced on social media.
Following the incident, Manamadurai police registered a case and arrested Guna and Akash Delishan, while a search is under way to trace another suspect.
Police said that while attempting to arrest Akash Delishan, he jumped from the Melapasalai overbridge in an attempt to escape, resulting in a fracture in his leg. He was initially treated at the Manamadurai Government Hospital and later shifted to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital before being admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment.
While undergoing treatment, he reportedly developed sudden breathing difficulties late at night and died despite treatment, police said.
However, the deceased’s relatives have alleged that Akash Delishan died due to custodial torture by Manamadurai police during interrogation. The incident has triggered tension in the area, and police said further investigation is underway.