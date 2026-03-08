Sivaganga youth dies in custody; family alleges police torture

The deceased has been identified as Akash Delishan (24). Police said he had been arrested in connection with a recent assault case in the area.

According to a media reports, Akash Delishan and others were allegedly involved in an attack on Jayakumar (37) of Jeeva Nagar and Azhagar (36) of Adhanur. The two men were reportedly attacked with weapons by assailants near the railway colony area in Manamadurai late at night a few days ago.

Both victims, who work at a chicken shop and a hotel respectively, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Sivaganga Government Hospital for treatment. CCTV footage of the attack later surfaced on social media.