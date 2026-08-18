Sivaganga: Trans persons allege inaction in harassment complaints

SIVAGANGA: More than 20 trans persons living in Sellappanenthal near Tiruppuvanam have sought protection from the District Collector, alleging harassment by some local youths.
The trans persons alleged that some youths were throwing broken liquor bottles into the public water tank to prevent them from using it.
They also alleged that caste-based insults were hurled against some trans persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.
They said they had repeatedly complained to the Tiruppuvanam police, but in vain. They urged the District Collector to take action against those responsible and provide protection.