Sivaganga SI assault exposes law and order collapse: Nainar

Describing the incident at Kallal Police Station in Sivaganga district as a reflection of a deteriorating law-and-order situation, Nainar demanded stringent legal action against those responsible and urged the Chief Minister to ensure the safety of police personnel and prevent such incidents from recurring.

The BJP chief said that the DMK functionary Adaikalaraj had the audacity to attack the SI for seizing a vehicle allegedly involved in illegal sand mining, which reflected badly on the TVK government's handling of law and order.

Meanwhile, the saffron party leader took a swipe at CM Vijay's claims of leading a corruption-free government, citing what he called back-to-back incidents of malpractice and graft in appointments under the TVK government. Even before the allegations about bribery in the appointment of government pleaders could die down, fresh allegations have surfaced over malpractices in the recruitment of assistant professors by the State government, Nainar said.