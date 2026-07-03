Sivaganga SI assault exposes law and order collapse: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran has alleged that even police are not safe under the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government, referring to a DMK functionary's brazen attack on a Sub-Inspector, who suffered a fracture due to the assault inside a police station in Sivaganga district, for taking action over illegal sand quarrying,
Describing the incident at Kallal Police Station in Sivaganga district as a reflection of a deteriorating law-and-order situation, Nainar demanded stringent legal action against those responsible and urged the Chief Minister to ensure the safety of police personnel and prevent such incidents from recurring.
The BJP chief said that the DMK functionary Adaikalaraj had the audacity to attack the SI for seizing a vehicle allegedly involved in illegal sand mining, which reflected badly on the TVK government's handling of law and order.
Meanwhile, the saffron party leader took a swipe at CM Vijay's claims of leading a corruption-free government, citing what he called back-to-back incidents of malpractice and graft in appointments under the TVK government. Even before the allegations about bribery in the appointment of government pleaders could die down, fresh allegations have surfaced over malpractices in the recruitment of assistant professors by the State government, Nainar said.
He urged the government to come clean by ordering an inquiry into alleged irregularities in government recruitment and appointments.
Referring to reports on the recruitment process, he alleged that the selection list included a candidate born in 2006 and another entry without a name, and said the allegations had raised serious questions over the credibility of the exercise.
“Those who use their authority to influence government jobs must face strict action. The Chief Minister should immediately order an inquiry into the alleged corruption and irregularities in his administration and protect the future of graduates who are waiting for government employment,” he said.
The BJP leader further alleged that irregularities had surfaced in government tenders, appointments to public posts, recruitment of assistant professors and the appointment of government pleaders, and urged the government to ensure transparency and accountability.