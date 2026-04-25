Sivaganga: Man gets death sentence for serial sexual assault on girls

SIVAGANGA: A fast-track Pocso court in Sivaganga has sentenced a 49-year-old man to death for sexually assaulting five girls aged below 12 near Singampunari in Sivaganga district.
The court also awarded multiple sentences, including four life terms, 20 years of imprisonment, and two years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 for criminal intimidation. All sentences will run concurrently. The State government was directed to provide Rs 7 lakh in compensation to each of the five victims.
The accused, Chandran, a firewood cutter from Marudhipatti village, was found guilty of assaulting five minor girls from his locality at different times from 2023.
The case came to light after the father of one of the victims filed a complaint at the Tirupattur All Women Police Station in February 2024. Police investigation revealed similar offences against four other girls.
Chandran was arrested on February 13, 2024, and remanded in custody at Madurai Central Prison. He was later detained under the Goondas Act.
According to the prosecution, Chandran lured the girls while they were playing outside their homes by showing video games, offering snacks, and in some cases giving Rs 20, before assaulting them.
The case was heard in the Sivaganga Pocso court, with the government advocate, Dhanalakshmi, appearing for the prosecution. Judge Gokul Murugan delivered the verdict, commending the victims and the complainant for coming forward.
This is the first time a court in Sivaganga has awarded a death sentence.