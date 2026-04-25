Sivaganga: Man gets death sentence for serial sexual assault on girls

The court also awarded multiple sentences, including four life terms, 20 years of imprisonment, and two years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 for criminal intimidation. All sentences will run concurrently. The State government was directed to provide Rs 7 lakh in compensation to each of the five victims.

The accused, Chandran, a firewood cutter from Marudhipatti village, was found guilty of assaulting five minor girls from his locality at different times from 2023.

The case came to light after the father of one of the victims filed a complaint at the Tirupattur All Women Police Station in February 2024. Police investigation revealed similar offences against four other girls.