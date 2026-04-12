Sivaganga: Home-alone woman killed, body dumped in well

The deceased, identified as Susila (42), wife of Suresh (48), resident of Keezhakandani. Due to a family dispute, Suresh had separated from his wife. Susila’s children were staying at Kootturapatti village. Susila, a cleanliness worker, was living alone.

When she did not report for work, a co-worker tried to contact her, but her phone was switched off. Upon information, her sister came to the house and found Susila missing.

Blood stains were found near the well. Police rushed to the spot and recovered her body from the well. Police have detained three suspects.