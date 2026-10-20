Sivaganga: Gang murders notorious rowdy in sugar plantation; three arrested; 6 police teams formed

Who are the arrested persons?

Police registered a murder case and arrested Pradeep (26), also known as Mana, from the Thirumangalam area of Madurai district. Balamurugan (19) of Udakulam and Babu (23) of A Vilakulam were also arrested. All three were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

What was Madan’s criminal record?

A total of 15 cases have been registered against Madan, including two murder cases, an attempt-to-murder case and 12 other cases. These included the 2024 murder of the Kalayar Kovil brothers.

Madan had been under police surveillance due to his criminal record. On September 30, 2026, the Sivaganga tahsildar granted him a one-year good conduct bond. A petition seeking cancellation of his bail in a case registered at the Sivaganga Nagar police station is also pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.