Sivaganga: Gang murders notorious rowdy in sugar plantation; three arrested; 6 police teams formed

CHENNAI: Three persons have been arrested within 12 hours in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Madan alias Sullan Madan (26), who was chased and killed by a gang near Sivaganga on Monday (October 19), according to a Maalaimalar report.
According to media reports, Sullan Madan had gone to watch the Vadamadu Manjuvirattu program held in the neighboring village of Melamangalam yesterday (October 19). Following this, a gang of 11 people on 5 two-wheelers chased Sullan Madan and chased him to a sugarcane plantation and killed him. Then the gang fled from the spot.
Police registered a murder case and arrested Pradeep (26), also known as Mana, from the Thirumangalam area of Madurai district. Balamurugan (19) of Udakulam and Babu (23) of A Vilakulam were also arrested. All three were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
A total of 15 cases have been registered against Madan, including two murder cases, an attempt-to-murder case and 12 other cases. These included the 2024 murder of the Kalayar Kovil brothers.
Madan had been under police surveillance due to his criminal record. On September 30, 2026, the Sivaganga tahsildar granted him a one-year good conduct bond. A petition seeking cancellation of his bail in a case registered at the Sivaganga Nagar police station is also pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
Madan was arrested on October 1 in connection with a case registered at the Sivaganga Nagar police station and was released on bail on October 7. Police are investigating the murder and have formed six special teams to apprehend the remaining suspects.
The arrests come amid protests by the deceased's relatives, who have demanded the immediate arrest of everyone involved in the murder.