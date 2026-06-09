Sivaganga: Doctors booked as boy loses his genital

The complaint was lodged by Dhanalakshmi of Pudhusanthai in Karaikudi, the mother of Sai Harish (10). She alleged that negligent treatment at a private hospital near the new bus stand in Karaikudi had irreversibly affected her son’s life.

According to the complaint, the boy was admitted to the hospital after developing itching in his genital region. Doctors examined him and arranged for a surgical procedure. After the surgery, he was discharged and returned home.