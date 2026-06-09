Sivaganga: Doctors booked as boy loses his genital

SIVAGANGA: Karaikudi police have registered a case against two doctors following a complaint that a 10-year-old boy suffered severe complications after a surgical procedure and later underwent removal of his genital organ at another hospital.
The complaint was lodged by Dhanalakshmi of Pudhusanthai in Karaikudi, the mother of Sai Harish (10). She alleged that negligent treatment at a private hospital near the new bus stand in Karaikudi had irreversibly affected her son’s life.
According to the complaint, the boy was admitted to the hospital after developing itching in his genital region. Doctors examined him and arranged for a surgical procedure. After the surgery, he was discharged and returned home.
However, the boy later developed difficulty in passing urine and complained of severe pain. His mother alleged that the affected organ had turned dark.
The family subsequently took him back to the hospital.
Doctors there reportedly advised them to shift the boy to a hospital in Madurai for further treatment. Instead, Dhanalakshmi took her son to another hospital, where doctors allegedly informed her that removal of the genital organ was necessary to save the child’s life. The procedure was carried out, and the boy continues to undergo treatment.
Seeking action against those responsible, Dhanalakshmi submitted a complaint to Karaikudi Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashish Puniya.
Based on his directions, Karaikudi North Police registered a case against the two doctors and launched an investigation into the allegations.