Sivaganga custodial death: TVK chief Vijay meets kin of victims; vows justice, aid

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder actor Vijay on Saturday met victims who allegedly died in police custody across the State.

A social media message from TVK said that the actor-turned-politician would get justice for the victims through the law. “It is my duty to get financial aid for the victims,” Vijay added.

The TVK chief met several families who have been affected by the custodial deaths in the past four years, the party said.

“We will also protest to attract the human rights commission’s attention to get justice for the victims,” he said, adding that “accordingly, we will approach authorities to ensure justice.” Vijay also assured those affected by the Parandur acquisition of financial aid.