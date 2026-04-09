Sivaganga: Crafting a 300-ft temple car rope with faith and labour

SIVAGANGA: For the past 15 days, more than 50 workers in Sivaganga town have been engaged in crafting a massive chariot rope for the Narayanavanam Perumal temple near Tirupati. The work, however, goes beyond technique. It is carried out under strict fasting and prayer.
At the Sevugapperumal Ayyanar temple premises, strands of coir made from coconut fibre are carefully twisted and layered into a rope stretching about 300 feet, with a thickness of nearly 18 inches. Each step is done by hand, requiring coordination and sustained physical effort.
“We observe a strict fast and offer prayers before beginning work each day,” said Appavu Sami, who is overseeing the preparation. “This is not just rope-making. It is a service to the temple.”
Singampunari has long been known for its coir industry, with ropes produced here supplied across Tamil Nadu, other states, and even exported. Among them, chariot ropes hold a special place due to their ritual significance.
These ropes are used to pull temple cars during festivals. The strength and quality of the rope are considered essential for the smooth conduct of the procession.
The rope being prepared now is intended for the Chithirai festival at the Narayanavanam temple. Workers say the process demands both physical endurance and adherence to tradition, including abstaining from non-vegetarian food during the period.
The work is expected to be completed within two days, after which the rope will be transported to Andhra Pradesh for the festival.