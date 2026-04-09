Sivaganga: Crafting a 300-ft temple car rope with faith and labour

At the Sevugapperumal Ayyanar temple premises, strands of coir made from coconut fibre are carefully twisted and layered into a rope stretching about 300 feet, with a thickness of nearly 18 inches. Each step is done by hand, requiring coordination and sustained physical effort.

“We observe a strict fast and offer prayers before beginning work each day,” said Appavu Sami, who is overseeing the preparation. “This is not just rope-making. It is a service to the temple.”

Singampunari has long been known for its coir industry, with ropes produced here supplied across Tamil Nadu, other states, and even exported. Among them, chariot ropes hold a special place due to their ritual significance.