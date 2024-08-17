Sivaganga cops open fire at history sheeter who attacked SI

CHENNAI: A history sheeter, who allegedly attacked a sub-inspector in Sivaganga, sustained bullet injuries after the police team opened fire at him, on Friday.

The incident happened at night when a police team was conducting the routine vehicle check near Kalayar Koil in Sivaganga district. A Thanthi TV report said Akilan, a history sheeter, who came through that area during that time thought the police would nab him.

Akilan took out the knife he was carrying and allegedly attacked sub-inspector Guhan who was on duty. On seeing this, other police personnel on the spot swung into action and opened fire at Akilan who attempted to flee the scene.

Both Akilan and sub-inspector Guhan sustained injuries in the melee. Following this, they were rushed to a government hospital nearby for treatment.