Sivaganga attack exposes L&O gaps, slams Edappadi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK on Thursday, condemning a recent gang attack in Sivaganga district and alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, Palaniswami condemned the violent incident in Idaikkattoor village and accused the DMK government of failing in its primary duty to maintain peace and protect citizens.
He highlighted the alarming frequency of such incidents, noting that the attack in Sivaganga occurred less than 48 hours after a similar gang assault in Perumbathu village, near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli. This back-to-back violence, he stated, raises serious questions about the law and order situation across the state.
"The repetition of such incidents clearly shows that criminals have no fear of the law under the current DMK administration," Palaniswami said. "The government is incapable of protecting the lives and safety of the public."
Taking direct aim at the Chief Minister, Palaniswami stated that the latter has "completely failed" in his responsibility to ensure peace and safety. He added that the ongoing deterioration of the law-and-order situation has created an atmosphere of fear throughout Tamil Nadu, with citizens now witnessing a "complete collapse of governance."
Palaniswami demanded that the State government take immediate action, urging them to arrest all those responsible for the Idaikkattoor attack and ensure strict legal action against the perpetrators.