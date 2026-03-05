Sivaganga attack exposes L&O gaps, slams Edappadi

In a statement, Palaniswami condemned the violent incident in Idaikkattoor village and accused the DMK government of failing in its primary duty to maintain peace and protect citizens.

He highlighted the alarming frequency of such incidents, noting that the attack in Sivaganga occurred less than 48 hours after a similar gang assault in Perumbathu village, near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli. This back-to-back violence, he stated, raises serious questions about the law and order situation across the state.