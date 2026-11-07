Sivaganga anti-liquor protester alleges ganja planted to frame him

The nefarious plot unfolded on Thursday when two men in plain clothes arrived at the shop claiming to be personnel of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing and reportedly told Rajkumar they wanted to search his shop as they received information that he was selling ganja and banned gutka.

The two men allegedly went straight to a particular spot near the shop and retrieved concealed ganja. Suspecting foul play, Rajkumar checked the CCTV footage and found that minutes before the prohibition officers arrived, a person employed at a private bar adjoining the government liquor outlet allegedly concealing ganja in a water channel nearby.