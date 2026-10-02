SIU arrests 6 with Khilafat links in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The Special Intelligence Unit (SIU), which searched the houses of as many as six persons in Thanjavur who were reportedly linked with the Khilafat Movement, arrested all six on Thursday (October 1) after the investigations found that they were involved in brainwashing youths to join the extremist movement.
On September 29, the SIU team headed by the DSP Charles searched the houses of the persons identified as Zakir Hussain (50), a resident of SNM Nagar near Keezhavasal; his brother Abdul (49), J Yasar Abdul (25), his brother Umar Mukthar (29) from the Cauvery Nagar near Keezhavasal; his brother Yasal Abdul, N Samsudeen (27), a resident of Ramasamy Pettai; and A Sheik Fareed (38), a resident from Rahman Nagar in Keezhavasal.
The team had reportedly seized more than 20 books, mobile phones, laptops and pen drives.
The investigations found that the persons had been involved in brainwashing youth to join the Khilafat movement.
Subsequently, the Thanjavur East police registered a case under four sections and arrested all six persons.
On information about the arrest, the relatives of the arrested persons assembled in front of the police station and police security has been intensified around the police station premises.