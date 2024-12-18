Situation across country troubling, time to stay united, CM Stalin tells minorities

CHENNAI: Asserting that the essence of secularism is safeguarding the right to life of minorities who do not have to fear the majority in the society, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the situation across the country was worrying, and the minorities must remain united to overcome it.

Participating virtually in the celebration of Minorities Right Day organised by the State Minorities Commission Chairman Rev Joe Arun in Tiruchy late on Wednesday evening, Stalin referred to his party’s (DMK) strong opposition to CAA and BJP’s attempt to Places of Worship Act 1991 and said, “Given the prevailing situation in the country, we have all realised how essential it is to intensify the measures needed to ensure the rights and safety of minorities. Our Dravidian model government is deeply committed to protecting the rights and livelihood of minorities in Tamil Nadu.”

Adding that the essence of secularism is safeguarding the right of life of minorities who do not have to fear the majority in the society, the CM said, “However, the situation prevailing across the country is worrying. It is the need of the hour for the minorities to stay united and act to overcome such a situation. The DMK and its Dravidian Model government will support it fully.”

Recalling the various welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government in various instances and said that the DMK regime would safeguard the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution forever.