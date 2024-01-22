Sitharaman terms DMK govt 'anti-Hindu', says repression saga in TN continues

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday termed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu "anti-Hindu" for "denying" live telecasting of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Sitharaman said that the "the repression saga in Tamil Nadu continues".

In a series of posts from her X handle on Monday morning, she said that people of Karunilam village in Chengalpattu district (not more than 200 houses) wanted to celebrate the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they were told that unless the District Collector gives permission they shall not install the LED screen.

"Inside the famous Kamakshi Kovil, which is privately held, where bhajans have started from 08:00hrs, LED screens are being removed with plain-clothed policemen. In a temple, privately held, worshippers watching the Prime Minister perform prana prathishta is a serious infringement on our right to worship. The DMK government in TN completely fails to protect citizens rights. Anti-Hindu DMK now bares its hatred for PM Narendra Modi with police force and suppresses peoples aspirations," she said in a post.

"In Kanchipuram district alone, 466 LED screens were arranged for live telecast of Narendra Modi in Ayodhya. In more than 400 of those places the police has either confiscated the screens or deployed force to prevent the live telecast. LED suppliers are fleeing with fear. The Anti-Hindu DMK is hitting at small businesses..." the Union Finance Minister said in another post.

Sitharaman said: "Annadhanam is prevented in temples like Sriperumbudur Selva Vinayagar Temple held by HR&CE, privately held Molachur Karumariamman Temple and again privately held Selvizhimangalam Jambodai Perumal Temple by the TN Police. Anti Hindu DMK government continues repression using police."

"In the Thovalai Murugan Temple , located in Nagercoil, permission is being denied to put up LED screens for live telecast...," she said in another post.