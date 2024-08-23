SIT team begins probe into sexual assault at fake Krishnagiri NCC camp

COIMBATORE: A special investigation team (SIT) led by senior IPS officer K Bhavaneeswari commenced a probe into the rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl and the sexual harassment of 12 other minors during the fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri.

The specially constituted teams from SIT and the Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) led by the Social Welfare Department Secretary Jayashree Muralidharan convened a meeting at the Collector’s office in Krishnagiri to discuss the way ahead in the sexual exploitation issue.

Addressing the media, Jayashree Muralidharan said that strict action will be taken against all those involved in the sexual assault.

“The affected girls and their parents will be given psychological counselling. If anyone else were affected, they can come forward and give a complaint without fear as their identity details will not be disclosed,” she said.

The official said that the committee would make recommendations to the state government to prevent recurrence of such incidents. “An inquiry is also underway if Sivaraman had conducted similar camps elsewhere. Our committee, appointed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, will be camping in Krishnagiri to carry out the inquiry,” she said.

Further, Jayashree Muralidharan said that police will conduct a thorough probe to know whether the accused persons were involved in any other similar offences. “The district administration and police have taken prompt action by arresting all those involved in the offence. The Chief Minister has issued directions to take serious action against those who hushed up the crime and also file a charge sheet within 60 days,” she said.