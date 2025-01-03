SIT begins probe in Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The special investigation team (SIT), formed by the Madras High Court, probing the sexual assault of an Anna University student visited the campus on Thursday and conducted an inquiry.

The team, led by three deputy commissioners of police, questioned university officials, staff, and students. They inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprises three women police officers — Bhukya Sneha Priya (Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner in Chennai), Ayman Jamal (Avadi Deputy Commissioner), and S Brinda (Salem City Deputy Commissioner) on Thursday visited the university campus and interacted with the victim, her family members and her friend.

The SIT members had also met university officials and staff, besides seeking details of 1,139 CCTV cameras installed in the 189 acres of the sprawling university campus. The team spent nearly three hours on Thursday afternoon, sources added.