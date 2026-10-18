SIT arrests manager for helping Veeramani evade legal action

The SIT arrested the manager, identified as Sakthivel, after police teams carried out intensive searches at Veeramani's house on Lloyds Road, his farmhouse at Kanathur and his office on October 11 and seized key documents and digital evidence related to the cases.

Investigators are probing financial transactions routed through Sakthivel allegedly to help Veeramani evade legal action, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the SIT has registered seven cases against Veeramani. Last week, the police arrested three drivers linked to Veeramani identified as Lasar, Parthiban and Babu. Lasar was with the businessman for 23 years, while the two others were employed with Veeramani for eight years. Earlier, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj had issued orders directing that Veeramani and two of his associates, Mahendra Simhan (63) and Shanthi (60), be detained under the Goondas Act. Veeramani, who ran GEM Granites and Group of companies and his associates have been in prison since August 29.