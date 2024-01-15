Sisters held for smuggling 32 kg of ganja from AP into Erode by bus

COIMBATORE: Two women were arrested for smuggling 32 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Erode by bus on Sunday. Acting on a tip that ganja is smuggled by bus to various places, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) enhanced vigil in plain clothes in Salem new bus stand.

During a check, the police spotted two women identified as sisters seated on a bus under suspicious circumstances.

Police then checked their bags and found them to be in possession of the contraband worth around Rs 6.40 lakh. Police identified the accused as Selvi, 54, wife of Amul Raj and her sister Santhi, 53, both hailing from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.

The sisters used to buy ganja from Andhra Pradesh and supplied it in retail to their clients across Erode. They both were produced in court and lodged in Salem Central Prison.