Siruseri urban forest: CMDA hands over Rs 5 cr to Forest Dept

CHENNAI: PK Sekarbabu, minister of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) and Chairman of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Forest Department Minister M Mathiventhan to create an urban forest in Siruseri, on Friday.

The development is following an announcement made during the state budget session in April 2023. "As the forest area near Siruseri has been degraded due to developments, the CMDA will create an urban forest on 50 acres of land at the degraded forest area at Rs 5 crore. The project will be implemented in coordination with Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), " the announcement had said.

Supriya Sahu, Secretary of Environment, Climate change, Forest department, C Samayamoorthy, secretary of Housing and Urban -Development Department, Anshul Mishra, Member-Secretary of CMDA, and officials from the forest department took part in the event.

A forest department official said that plantations will be made in the selected area and facilities such as sitting benches, walkways and others will be provided. "Once the project is completed, the public. will be allowed inside the urban forest. The entire project will be implemented using the CMDA fund, " the official added.