Sirkazhi fisher kills wife, son over family dispute, ends life

The police identified the deceased as K Jalendran (60), a fisherman from Tirumullaivasal hamlet near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai. According to the police, he had frequently quarrelled with his wife Malar Selvi (55) over a prolonged family issue.

On Saturday morning, the door of Jalendran's house remained closed for a long time, and the neighbours found that his house was locked from inside. The neighbours, who grew suspicious, forcibly broke open the windows and found Jalendran dead, hanging from the ceiling. They also found Jalendran’s wife, Malar Selvi and son Athigunan (24) lying dead in a pool of blood. Soon, the neighbours passed on the information to the Sirkazhi police, who rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Sirkazhi GH.