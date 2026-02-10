SIR work concludes in Tamil Nadu, final voter list on Feb 17

CHENNAI: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Tamil Nadu was completed on February 10, said a Maalaimalar report.
The exercise began with the release of the draft voter list on December 19 and continued till February 10, during which voters were allowed to submit applications for inclusion, deletion, or correction of details.
With the completion of the SIR process, the final voter list is scheduled to be published on February 17. After the revision, the total number of voters in Tamil Nadu is expected to be around 5.65 crore.
As of October, out of 6.41 crore registered voters, 5.43 crore names appeared in the draft roll after about 97.37 lakh entries were excluded during the revision process.
During this period, around 22.7 lakh applications were received seeking inclusion or correction, while nearly 44 lakh potential entries did not submit any applications.