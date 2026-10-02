SIR targeted SC/ST voters in 44 TN seats; 50,000 names removed in Dharapuram, alleges CJP

Speaking at a protest here on Friday, Selva Karthik, CJP’s chief convenor for Tamil Nadu, added that around 50,000 voters were removed from rolls in Dharapuram constituency, where a by-election is currently under way.

Alleging that the electoral process had been marred by irregularities, the Gen Z outfit demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for greater transparency in elections. They added that the SIR exercise had resulted in denial of voting rights to eligible citizens.