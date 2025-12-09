SIR: Almost 100 per cent forms distributed, digitised in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In Tamil Nadu, under the ongoing SIR exercise, over 6.40 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, which is 99.91 per cent of the electorate, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said here on Monday.

Also, 99.27 per cent of forms have been digitised after voters provided requisite information in the forms and submitted them to the BLOs. Tamil Nadu has 6,41,14,587 electors as on October 27, 2025.

The state has 68,470 BLOs (Block Level Officers) and 2,46,069 BLAs (Booth Level Agents), an official release said.

As on date, 6,40,59,971 enumeration forms (99.91 per cent of the electorate) have been distributed. Also, a total of 6,36,44,038 filled-in forms have been submitted, (which is 99.27 per cent of distributed forms) by the people and these have been digitised, it said.