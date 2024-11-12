SIPCOT gets centre's green clearance for new industrial park in Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (Sipcot) has received environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for setting up a new industrial park in Dharmapuri district, stretching to over 1,724 acres.

According to the letter sent by the MoEFCC to Sipcot MD, the department has considered the proposal based on the recommendation of the Expert Appraisal Committee and has granted the environmental clearance for the development of industrial park over an extent of 1,724.56 acres at Adhagapadi village of Dharmapuri taluk, Adhiyamankottai, Thadangam and Balajangamanahalli villages of Nallampalli taluk in Dharmapuri district.

"Manufacturing units of EV cars and scooters are located at Bargur and Hosur in Krishnagiri district, which is near the proposed industrial park site, making the project attractive and viable," a senior official said, adding no red-category industry will be permitted at the park.

"During the construction phase, approximately 250 people will get employment while around 18,300 people will get jobs once the park becomes operational. Of this 16,470 will be direct jobs and 1,830 indirect. Ten per cent of the jobs will be set aside for qualified persons from the families who provided land for the project," the official told DT Next.

"We will establish the industrial park at Rs 462 crore. A skill development centre will be set up within the park at Rs 50 lakh to improve the capabilities of the local workforce," the official added.

"Of the land acquired for the park, 27.49 per cent has been allocated for EVs and battery manufacturing companies under the category of ferrous and non-ferrous industries and petrochemical and allied industries. Also, 72.51 per cent of land has been earmarked for industries related to battery separators for EVs and automobile parts," the official detailed.

According to the data available with Sipcot, the proposed industrial park has attracted investments from Ola and other companies.

An electric vehicle company Ola Electric would set up an EV hub to house advanced cell and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, vendor and supplier parks and a large ancillary ecosystem for EVs at a single location in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.