SIPCOT seeks green nod for industrial park in Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) has applied for environmental clearance to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the construction of an industrial park at four villages in Dharmapuri district.

According to the letter sent by SIPCOT Managing Director K Senthil Raj to the Member Secretary (Infra-1), Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the SIPCOT submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the proposed development of industrial park at Adhagapadi village of Dharmapuri Taluk, Adhiyamankottai, Thadangam and Balajangamanahalli villages of Nallampalli taluk in Dharmapuri district.

SIPCOT would develop the industrial park, over an extent of 1724.566 acres under Schedule 7(c) - A category in the four villages of Dharmapuri district.

"Manufacturing units of EV cars and scooters are located at Bargur and Hosur in Krishnagiri district, which is near the proposed industrial park site, making the project attractive and viable for industries," a senior official said, adding that no red-category industries will be permitted at the park.

According to the data available with SIPCOT, the proposed industrial park already has wooed investments from Ola and other companies.

An electric vehicle company Ola Electric would set up EV hub that houses advanced cell and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, vendor and supplier parks and a large ancillary ecosystem for EVs at a single location in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.